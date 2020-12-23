Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 19,231.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 727,929 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 176.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after acquiring an additional 596,250 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $24,266,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,095,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,945 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

