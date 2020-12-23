Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $515,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. BidaskClub upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

