Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 728 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

