Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,111 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $275.60.

