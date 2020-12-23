ValuEngine Upgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Buy

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 828,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $362.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.