ValuEngine Downgrades Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) to Sell

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $179.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

