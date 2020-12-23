ValuEngine Downgrades Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) to Hold

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,324. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

