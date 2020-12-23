Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003510 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $101,119.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.00693891 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00141697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00377660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00061452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00095375 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,195,412 coins and its circulating supply is 4,180,037 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

