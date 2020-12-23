Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,627. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.