US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.71 billion and the highest is $6.15 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $22.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.46 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $26.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -234.55 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

In other US Foods news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. FMR LLC increased its position in US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after buying an additional 2,273,797 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,552,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in US Foods by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in US Foods by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,009,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 754,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

