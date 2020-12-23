Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Tops $1.09 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $7,205.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00134800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000212 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000961 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00049338 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00342234 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002817 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,523,754 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

