Unobtanium Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $65.41 or 0.00275570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $13.29 million and $2,613.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,737.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.63 or 0.01346501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00068218 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001993 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,186 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

