UnlimitedIP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $287,012.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $287,012.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00332801 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.