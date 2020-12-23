Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 6%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 1,270,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 719,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.46.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $297.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 123.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.