United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3,987,762 shares.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

