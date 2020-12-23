United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,185 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,908 shares of company stock valued at $79,299. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

