United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,778 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,908 shares of company stock valued at $79,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.