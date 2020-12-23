Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $899.56 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00014859 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $899.56 million and approximately $735.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002951 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 195.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,031,279 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.