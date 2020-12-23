Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Unifi in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Unifi has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Analysts predict that Unifi will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unifi by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Unifi by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

