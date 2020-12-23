UNICORN Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 20% against the dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $12,601.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 202.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

