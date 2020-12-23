UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

