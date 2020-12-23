UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,384 over the last three months. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.