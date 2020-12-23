UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Epizyme worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 542.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth $108,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 1,838.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of EPZM opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

