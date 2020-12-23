UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 328,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 54,473 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,505,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,438,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,144,000 after buying an additional 140,316 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

PRA opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.27. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

