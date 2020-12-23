UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $789,000 Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TTEC by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTEC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

