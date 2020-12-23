UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $703,000 Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Calix worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

