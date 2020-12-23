UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Upland Software by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Upland Software by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $52,129.35. Insiders sold a total of 45,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,455 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

