UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,529 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $128,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNEX. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman John Radziwill sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $688,719.48. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,730 shares of company stock worth $7,086,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.