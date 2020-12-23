Ubiq (UBQ) Hits One Day Volume of $5,302.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $5,302.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

