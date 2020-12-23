Truist Securiti Weighs in on WEX Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.35.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $199.94 on Monday. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

