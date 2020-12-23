Truist Securiti Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

PXD stock opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,803 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

