Truist Securiti Comments on Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $64.54.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

In other news, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $105,207.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and have sold 17,056 shares worth $995,168. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.