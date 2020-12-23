Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,134 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 24,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

