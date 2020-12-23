Truist Financial Corp Invests $359,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 43.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KBR by 11.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 177,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $21,716,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 33.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in KBR by 857.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 1.40.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBR. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

