Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,108. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.