Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

NYSE KIM opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.