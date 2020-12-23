Truist Financial Corp Buys 637 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,419 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,307,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 480,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 287,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,393,000 after buying an additional 269,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

