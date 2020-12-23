Truist Financial Corp Acquires 395 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average of $174.84.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.