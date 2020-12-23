TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $274.97 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Kuna and Zebpay. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $274.97 million and approximately $90.65 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00144096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00716261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00192808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00104649 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HBUS, Crex24, WazirX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Koinex, IDEX, Binance, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Kuna, Upbit and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

