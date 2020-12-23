trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $749.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

