Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 2347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

