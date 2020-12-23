Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 34,484 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

About Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

