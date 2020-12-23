Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

