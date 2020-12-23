Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Translate Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Translate Bio by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

