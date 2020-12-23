TransferCoin Hits Market Cap of $33,232.51 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $33,232.51 and $685.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

