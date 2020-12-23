Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,997 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,927% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWB. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2,396.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,571,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,125 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8,162.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 165,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 163,158 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,525,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,464,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 996,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

