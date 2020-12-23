Traders Buy Large Volume of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,192 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,070% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.