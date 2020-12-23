TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Up 10.5%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s share price shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $8.95. 1,534,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 817,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $122.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $276,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,856 shares of company stock worth $346,722. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

