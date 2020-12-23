TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. TPI Composites traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 4058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

