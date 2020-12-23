Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Financial Analysis

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enphase Energy 0 7 11 0 2.61

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $114.06, suggesting a potential downside of 35.66%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 6.43% 5.95% 4.15% Enphase Energy 24.69% 30.06% 10.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.12 $90.05 million $0.87 28.11 Enphase Energy $624.33 million 35.87 $161.15 million $0.67 264.58

Enphase Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Tower Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly to the homeowners and the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. In addition, it offers online and in-person training resources for solar and storage installers, and Enphase system owners through its Enphase University. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.